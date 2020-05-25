South Koreans must wear masks while using public transportation, taxis

BANGKOK (AP) – South Koreans must wear masks when using public transportation and taxis nationwide starting Tuesday. Health authorities are looking for more ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus as people increase public activities. A Health Ministry official said masks also will be enforced on all flights from Wednesday. South Korea had largely stabilized its outbreak until early May when crowds flocked to reopened nightclubs and entertainment venues. Such facilities will now have to use smartphone QR codes or get customers’ personal information to allow tracking if needed. In other developments around Asia, India resumed some domestic flights and more Australians returned to school.

