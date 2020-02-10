South Koreans joyful after historic Oscar win

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – South Koreans are reacting with rare collective joy after director Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” won the Oscar for best picture and three other awards. The good news comes as the country struggles to guard against a new virus and counter North Korea’s nuclear threat. The movie’s wins made history in both Hollywood and South Korea. The class satire is the first non-English-language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards, and is the first South Korean movie to ever win an Oscar. President Moon Jae-in tweeted that he’s proud of Bong and his staff and “particularly grateful to them for giving courage and pride to our people who are overcoming difficulties.”
