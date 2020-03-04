South Korean officials are struggling to keep up with the spread of the Coronavirus

BERLIN (AP) – South Korea is struggling to provide hospital beds for all people infected with the new coronavirus. Experts say North Korea may be hiding cases. China’s online censorship is hampering efforts by shuttered schools to keep courses going and tuition coming. Companies are cutting back on business travel. And the world-famous Louvre in Paris remains shut for a third day as staff fear catching COVID-19.

