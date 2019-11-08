South Alabama’s game against Auburn sold out

MOBILE, Ala. – Tuesday night is shaping up to be a historic night for the South Alabama basketball program.
The school announced on Friday, that the Jaguars game next Tuesday against Auburn is officially sold out. South Alabama says there is a limited block of seats still available for students. Students that wish to attend need to show a valid ID and enter at the North entrance (Moulton Bell Tower side).
South Alabama says they expect Tuesday’s crowd to be one of the largest in Mitchell Center history, and ask fans to arrive early. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.