South Alabama soccer prepares for Sun Belt Tournament

The Jaguars will take on Georgia Southern Wednesday afternoon to begin tournament play.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last Friday, the South Alabama Jaguars beat Appalachian State 1-0 to win the Sun Belt regular season title. It’s the Jags fifth regular season title in the last six years.

Now, they’ve turned their attention to the Sun Belt Tournament.

“You know I think the mindset right now is just focusing on being the best version of ourselves, staying fit and healthy,” said head coach Richard Moodie. “The biggest thing at this time of the year is to just be consistent, because your one-and-done now.”

“We’re working hard in practice everyday this week, even though we don’t have a game this week,” said goalkeeper Justice Stanford. “We need to keep our standards at a high level, because it’s a knockout round so if we have one off game, it could go really bad for us.”

The Jags are preparing to take on Georgia Southern in the first round of the Sun Belt Tournament.

It. Is. On!



The Jaguars will face Georgia Southern at 4 pm in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Wednesday



More info: https://t.co/4VvF2e9qDA pic.twitter.com/L3gxXmmbPu — South Alabama Soccer (@WeAreSouth_SOC) October 29, 2019

South Alabama enters the tournament on a five-game win streak, and led the league in scoring with 42 goals on the year.

“The girls have been playing with pressure all season. I think once we started picking up wins and gaining momentum, I think they realized they could be confernce contenders,” said coach Moodie. “I think we’ve handled all the pressure really well.”

The Sun Belt tournament will be played in Foley starting November 6th.