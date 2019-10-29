South Alabama prepares for year two under Richie Riley

The Jags will begin the 2019 season at home on November 6th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There’s plenty of buzz surrounding the South Alabama basketball program.

The season hasn’t started yet, but you can sense the high expectations in the building.

“We have high expectations and we’ve been picked to win the Sun Belt by multiple publications, but we haven’t won a game yet,” said head coach Richie Riley.

In his second year at the helm, Riley has transformed the South Alabama roster with the help of some high-profile transfers.

Guard Andre Fox transferred from High Point, and scored 30 points in the Jags exhibition loss to Mississippi State. Don Coleman had to sit out last season after transferring from Cal. Coleman led the Golden Bears in scoring during the 2017-18 season, averaging 14.2 points per game in the Pac-12.

Riley says he likes how his new roster is shaping up as the Jags get set to tip off the regular season.

“I love how our guys play together and unselfishly. That’s been a trademark of this team since we put it together,” said Riley. “Sometimes when you have transfers and new guys that’s the hard part, getting them to play unselfishly and together. This group is certainly doing that in the early part of the season.”

Guard Andrew Fox echoed those feelings.

“We’re ready to go,” said Fox. “We mesh really well and we play together, we’re a very unselfish group. We’re ready to show everybody what we can do.”

The Jags will host Pikeville November 6th at the Mitchell Center to begin the 2019 season.