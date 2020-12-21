South Alabama names Major Applewhite as new offensive coordinator

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The South Alabama Jaguars have named Major Applewhite the new football offensive coordinator.
The University made the announcement on Twitter Monday.
