South Alabama football player suspended indefinitely after arrest

MOBILE, Ala. – University of South Alabama head football coach Kane Wommack announced Friday that Dewayne Betts Jr. has been suspended indefinitely after violating university and team rules.

According to the Mobile County jail log, Betts was arrested April 15 and charged with receiving stolen property.

As a result, Betts will not dress for the Jaguars’ annual spring game set to be played Saturday at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Last fall, his first with the program, he was credited with 39 total tackles, two forced fumbles, an interception and two other passes defensed.