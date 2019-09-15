South Alabama fans battle heat as Jags take on Memphis

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — South Alabama Jags took on the Memphis Tigers Saturday afternoon at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

This was the second home game of the final season the Jags will play at Ladd.

While they played, their fans braved the heat to make sure their team was supported.

“It’s Memphis hot, like barbecue on Beale Street,” said Wayne Goolsby, a spectator at the game.

Some fans sitting in whatever shade could be found. Others, fanning themselves with anything they could.

“You see what I’m wearing it keeps it off my neck, but other than that I’m good,” said one fan.

Some fans we spoke with said the heat wasn’t as bad as it was last week, because of the breeze. But, the sun was still beating down on fans.

“I’m wearing my sunhat, I’m wearing my sunglasses, and I’ve been drinking my cold water, so yes I’m going to stay to the very end. Always do,” said Gloria Williams, a proud Jags supporter.

Fans still showed up to show their support for their team.

“I am an alumni and I know it’s hot out here, but we have to support our team no matter what. Even when they’re behind a little bit,” Williams said.

The Jags fell to Memphis, 42-6.

They’re back in action next week, on the road when they take on the UAB Blazers in Birmingham.