South Alabama, Alabama Power unveil weather research center, student broadcast studio

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – The University of South Alabama and Alabama Power has a new facility for Coastal Weather Research Center as well as a new broadcast studio for meteorology students.

The video showcases a full tour of the new features.

Coastal Weather has been around and at South Alabama since 1988. They are a company that provides specialized weather products and tailored weather forecasts for businesses across the Deep South (not in competition with NWS).

For the past 20 years, Coastal Weather has been housed in Mitchell Center sports arena in the same location as the student meteorology broadcast studio. Doctor Bill Williams, Director Emeritus of Coastal Weather, says that while the Mitchell Center was a nice facility, it often posed challenges with parking and large events been hosted there.

“The broadcast studio was in Coastal Weather, so students were practicing in the middle of where we were preparing severe weather forecasts and warnings,” he tells News 5.



The new broadcast studio for meteorology students is separate from the research center, so students and forecasters will have less distractions. It also has new state of the art equipment and a new graphics system to provide students with the best tools to practice broadcast.

