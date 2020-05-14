Sources confirm child death investigation in Foley

UPDATE (10:24 am) — Deputies confirm that a one-month-old girl died. Six people and two children were living inside the home at the time.

BCSO says the child will be sent to Mobile for an autopsy but no criminal activity or foul play is expected in the investigation.

UPDATE (10:00 am) — Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office say they were called around 7:30 this morning. The child was less than a year old. Family members say they woke up and the baby had died.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Sources have confirmed that deputies are investigating a child death in Foley. News 5 is on the scene and gathering more information.







