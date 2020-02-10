Sony, Amazon drop out of major European tech show over virus

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon said Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, it now employs more than 500,000 people in the U.S., another sign of the online giant’s rapid growth. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

LONDON (AP) – Sony and Amazon are the latest companies to pull out of a major European technology show over virus fears. Sony said Monday it’s scrapping its appearance at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, later this month.

Instead, the company will launch its latest devices through its YouTube channel on Feb. 24, the first day of the show. Amazon said it’s withdrawing over continued concerns about the coronavirus. Ericsson, LG and Nvidia have also pulled out.

The show organizers said Sunday they’re “moving ahead as planned” with the event, and outlined additional health and safety measures.

