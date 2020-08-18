Some theaters will offer early screenings of the upcoming film “Tenet” to boost ticket sales

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Some U.S. moviegoers will be able to see Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” a few days early. Warner Bros. on Tuesday said that it would be offering early access screenings starting Aug. 31 as a gesture of support to many domestic theaters that are reopening after five months of being closed because of COVID-19. The $200 million spy thriller starring John David Washington will open more widely in the U.S. on Sept. 3. “Tenet” is the first major new Hollywood movie to be released in theaters since most locations shuttered in mid-March. It’s arrival could not come soon enough for the ailing businesses, many of which are opening this week.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories