Some theaters will offer early screenings of the upcoming film “Tenet” to boost ticket sales

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- Dance without Limits is a local studio in Mobile that offers dance lessons for anyone with special needs. During the coronavirus pandemic, they had to scale back their classes to stay safe; however, every Tuesday in August and once a month starting in September, they are offering yoga for anyone with special needs to help them during these times.

Carrie Benson, the director at Dance without Limits says that especially during these times, people with special needs just need something to get out of their homes to a safe environment where they can be active and socialize at a distance.