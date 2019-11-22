Some rain today, chance of thunderstorms tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – A mild start to your day Gulf Coast! We are tampering around our average temperatures for this time of the year with a warmer start. There is a chance of rain today with a 70% of rain showers tomorrow morning.

By the late morning hours we will be sitting in the upper 60s north of I-65 and in the lower 70s towards the coast with partly cloudy skies. We will be in the mid 70s by the afternoon hours. The humidity is going to be higher today with higher dew points and by the time we reach the late afternoon hours it will be mostly cloudy.

The next cold front is going to move through our area tomorrow morning. Saturday morning there will be a 70% chance of rain showers and will clear out by the afternoon hours. Once the cold front passes we will drop to 45 degrees for the low temperature on Sunday morning! The high temperature on Sunday will be 62. The perfect day to enjoy seasonal festivities.

Those comfortable conditions wont last for too long as another rain maker moving through our area in the middle of the week. This will increase the temperatures and humidity across the Gulf Coast for the remainder of the work week.

TROPICS UPDATE: We are still tracking Tropical Storm Sebastien that is moving NE in the Central Atlantic. It likely to fade towards the end of this weekend. Other than Sebastien, the tropics is quiet.