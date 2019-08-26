Some Rain Possible Tonight, Cold Front Thursday, TS Dorian Strengthens

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Rainfall amounts in the 3-5 inch range were common across the area today with even some 6 inch reports near Theodore. We may see another shower or thunderstorm this evening or tonight before midnight but nothing like our heavy rains earlier this week.

Tomorrow is a little less rain coverage at 60%, and highs go back to normal near 90°.

Later on this week, there is a “cold” front forecasted to pass our area. The temperature will not drop dramatically, but it will feel cooler because it will knock down the humidity. This will dry us out Thursday and Friday.

Labor day weekend looks like typical summertime with highs near 90° and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

