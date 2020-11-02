Some polling places in New Orleans could be without power Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – New Orleans’ Democratic mayor and Louisiana’s Republican secretary of state are arguing over generators for polling places on Election Day. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Sunday that up to 11 precincts could be without power Tuesday after Hurricane Zeta. She said Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office refused to provide support for generators for those precincts. Ardoin Saturday said polling places without power would receive generators, but didn’t specify who’d provided them. Later Sunday Cantrell’s office said Entergy was now estimating only three places would be without power, and generators provided by the governor’s emergency office, the secretary of state’s office and the local utility would be used there.
LATEST STORIES
- What a fluke: Dutch whale tail sculpture catches derailed metro train
- ‘We deserve to be heard’: Man on mission to make voting accessible to Americans with disabilities
- Lasik eye surgery on the rise during coronavirus pandemic
- Video altered to make it look like Biden greeted wrong state
- President Trump suggests FBI halt investigation into supporters who surrounded Biden campaign bus in Texas