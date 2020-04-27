Some Miss. businesses allowed reopen Monday

Top Stories

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Some Mississippi shopkeepers are preparing to reopen as Gov. Tate Reeves begins easing restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. His stay-at-home order expires Monday morning, after more than three weeks.

A new order requires medically vulnerable people to remain home but allows more movement by others. People are still banned from gathering in groups of 10 or more. Stores are supposed to allow no more than 50% of their capacity of customers. Gyms, barber shops, hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors remain closed.

The Health Department says Mississippi has more than 5,900 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 227 deaths.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories