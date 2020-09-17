Some flights will resume at Mobile Regional Airport today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- A military veteran dies on board a GRTC bus while suffering from a medical emergency. Disturbing video captures the victim being robbed by another passenger during the final moments of his life.

On Thursday, September 10, shortly before 11 a.m. GRTC riders alerted the driver that a man had collapsed. In a panic, the driver pulled over at 1st and Federal Streets in Gilpin Court, called 911 and evacuated everyone off the bus.