Soldier killed by falling tree

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) — A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier was killed and two others were injured by a falling tree during a training exercise at Fort Pickett Monday night.

According to the Virginia National Guard, the incident happened as strong storms ripped through the region.

“If you have not been contacted, your Soldier is safe,” the Virginia National Guard wrote on Facebook. “Please keep in mind that busy training schedules and limited cell phone service may impact your ability to reach your Soldier.”

The deceased soldier has not yet been identified and the incident is still under investigation. The Virginia National Guard said Fort Pickett was able to coordinate a chaplain and behavioral health support for the unit.