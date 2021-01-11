Social media threats force lockdowns at East Brewton schools

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating social media threats made towards students and staff at W.S Neal Schools Monday morning.
Escambia County Schools posted a statement on their Facebook page alerting the community of the threats.
“All Neal schools are currently on lockdown,” the post read in part.
The ECSO hasn’t released what the social media threats are in reference to as of now.
