Social media threats force lockdowns at East Brewton schools

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating social media threats made towards students and staff at W.S Neal Schools Monday morning.

Escambia County Schools posted a statement on their Facebook page alerting the community of the threats.

“All Neal schools are currently on lockdown,” the post read in part.

The ECSO hasn’t released what the social media threats are in reference to as of now.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories