Social media threat places three Escambia County schools on lockdown

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Escambia County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a student at George Stone Technical College posted a threat on social media.

The Escambia County Schools Superintendent says Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and George Stone Technical College were on lockdown for just a few minutes. The lockdown has been lifted.

The sheriff’s office says they have the student in custody as they continue to investigate.