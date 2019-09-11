Social media threat places three Escambia County schools on lockdown

by: WKRG Staff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Escambia County schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a student at George Stone Technical College posted a threat on social media.

The Escambia County Schools Superintendent says Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and George Stone Technical College were on lockdown for just a few minutes. The lockdown has been lifted.

The sheriff’s office says they have the student in custody as they continue to investigate.

