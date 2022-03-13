MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —Soaring gas prices are taking a toll on everyone, including first responders in Mobile.

There are fifteen volunteer firefighter stations in Mobile County, which are all suffering from the dramatic spike in gas prices.

Dale Potts works as a volunteer at the Georgetown Fellowship Fire Rescue in Semmes.

Potts says the station is given $60,000 annually to operate the station, and those funds are limited.

With little money to work with, the six volunteers at his station have to use their own money to save lives.

“On one truck alone we’ve spent $1200 running cost,” said Potts. “It was about 300 calls that month coming in…and it’s diesel so that cost more,’ said Potts.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Mobile County is $4.13 a gallon. More than $1.50 than what those in the state were paying for a gallon of gas in March of 2021.

Potts says he spent several hundred dollars in the last month to save the lives of those in need.

“On average about at least $400-$500 out of my pocket to put into my vehicle to make sure that the community doesn’t feel left out and that they do get service,” said Potts.

These volunteers not only contain fires but also help with medical calls and assist law enforcement agencies.

Even though gas prices continue climbing, Potts says that won’t stop him from giving back to his community.

“In your mind, you just can’t stop,” said Potts. “Whether you have to walk to get a truck, walk to your neighbor’s house, take a bicycle… whatever you just know you’ve got to help somebody.”