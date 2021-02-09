Snowboarding world championships moved to Aspen from China

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, Olympic champion snowboarder Chloe Kim flies through the air on her second run during the women’s halfpipe semifinals at the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships, in Vail, Colo. Chloe Kim is taking a year off from competitions to focus on her class schedule at Princeton. She’s putting out a video to explain the move to her fans. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP, File)

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) – The snowboarding world championships have been moved from China to the United States because of travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Ski Federation says Aspen will stage slopestyle, halfpipe and big air events from March 8-16. They had been scheduled to held this month in Zhangjiakuo. The Colorado resort will also host four World Cup events after the worlds. All events are subject to changing travel limits and quarantine demands as more transmissible variants of COVID-19 spread.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)