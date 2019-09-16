SNAP benefits delayed, recipients tell WKRG the system is having problems

FILE – In this April 23, 2012, file photo Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter’s purchases are scanned by a cashier at a ShopRite grocery story in Philadelphia after Nutter pledged to live on the average food stamp benefit of five dollars a day for the entire week. Food stamps look ripe for the picking, politically speaking. […]

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some recipients are having issues receiving their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

The issue appears to be a state issue, we are working to confirm that with the Alabama Department of Human Resources. News 5 contacted the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service, and they did not know of any issues with the program, and said it may be a state issue.

Some viewers have called News 5 reporting issues with their cards. They say their cards have not been replenished with money.

According to the down detector website, SNAP EBT is down in certain places across the country, including Alabama.