Smokey the Bear turns 75!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Birthday to Smokey Bear! The longest-running public service advertising campaign hit a milestone this month.

Smokey Bear was created by the U.S. Forest Service in 1944 as a symbol for fire prevention.

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, a giant Smokey Bear statue greets children at the Fire Department Open House at Fire Station One in Kinston, N.C. The icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign. (Janet S. Carter/Daily Free Press via AP)

“My friends at the U.S. Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters are counting on #OnlyYou to send in your videos to celebrate my 75th birthday! Take a video singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to me, your pal Smokey Bear and use the hashtag #SingForSmokey.” Smokey Bear Facebook Page, operated by U.S. Forest Service

The Florida Forest Service out of Milton is celebrating 75 years of Smokey Bear.

The Florida Forest Service hosting numerous parties and local events across the state to celebrate the wildfire prevention icon’s milestone birthday.

“Wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues in our state,” said Jim Karels, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “Florida’s climate creates a unique challenge for our year-round wildfire season, making it imperative for us to educate Floridians and visitors alike on the importance of Smokey Bear’s message.”

Smokey Bear’s wildfire prevention campaign has had a dramatic impact since its introduction in 1944. Progress continues today with an approximate 14 percent reduction in the average number of human-caused wildfires from 2011-2018, compared to the previous 10 years. While it’s clear his work has been successful, more than 75% of all wildfires in Florida are caused by human carelessness, which means Smokey’s message remains relevant. Since January, the Florida Forest Service has responded to 1,295 wildfires that have burned over 87,200 acres in our state. Florida Forest Service

To find a Smokey event near you, visit smokeybear75th.org.

To learn more about Smokey Bear and wildfire prevention, visit smokeybear.com