Slow, unreliable internet could soon be a thing of the past in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Slow internet and limited options are frustrating realities for many people living and working in Baldwin County.

“My wife works from home, and she’s having to go back into the office. Several members of my family, and other people I know, who actually run businesses via the internet and they haven’t been able to use it in the last week or so,” said Elberta resident Michael Morris.

County leaders say the lack of providers and slow speeds have been a problem for years, and they recognize that’s creating more issues than ever before.

“With the pandemic that hit us I think we really realized the need from an educational level to the business level and everything in between,” said Brian Peacock, CIS Director for Baldwin County.

That’s why county officials have created a survey to learn more about the needs. So far, as of Thursday afternoon, almost 2,000 residents have completed the online questionnaire posted this week.

“Without gathering that information from the residents and businesses we can’t provide a goal or a roadmap to approach and complete that strategic plan,” Peacock added.

The plan calls for consistent, reliable high-speed internet to be available for all residents by 2025. It’s a lofty goal, but one that residents hope can be achieved.

“It’s just not reliable. Day-to-day it could be off, and there’s no explanation for it,” Morris said.

The next step will be to present the collected data to county commissioners and stakeholders within the next six months.

Click for the survey here.