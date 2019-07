GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Skydivers from Tennessee and North Carolina were able to make history on Saturday.

Jump TN confirms they were able to break the Tennessee state record for most skydivers in formation. The record was previously at 36 people. Jump TN divers were able to break the record Saturday afternoon with 38 people.

Divers used the Greene County Airport as the base of their operations.

Judges were on-hand to confirm the record.