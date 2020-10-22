Skeletal remains found in Clarke County, investigation underway

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is working a possible homicide in the Fulton community. Few details have been made available at this time, but investigators tell WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown skeletal remains were found on Wednesday.
If you have any information that could help investigators with this case you’re asked to call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
This is a developing story and we will update this article when more information is available.
