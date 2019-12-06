Six people taken to Sacred Heart hospital following mass shooting at NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Six patients have been admitted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola following this morning’s mass shooting at NAS Pensacola. According to Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan, 11 people were shot. Four are dead. Five people were taken to Baptist Hospital.

Two officers were shot while responding to the shooting. One was shot in the arm, the other in the knee. The officer who was shot in the knee is currently in surgery. Both are expected to survive. The base is closed until further notice.

LATEST STORIES: