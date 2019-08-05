Silverhill police chief to be sworn in Monday

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Town of Silverhill will swear in a new Police chief Monday night during the town council meeting.

Kenneth Hempfleng will lead the department. Chief Hempfleng is a 32-year veteran of law enforcement, who most recently served the city of Daphne for 30 years.

He served as a Lieutenant in the support service division and patrol division. He is a graduate of the Southwest Police Academy, as well as a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Also in 2016, he became an Alabama Certified Law Enforcement Executive. Hempfleng brings over three decades of law enforcement training to his new position as chief of police. He started the new job in late July.