Silverhill appoints veteran Daphne lieutenant to police chief

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Town of Silverhill has appointed a new police chief.
Mayor Jared Lyles confirmed to News 5 Tuesday night that Kenneth Hempfleng will be the new chief. Chief Hempfleng is a 32-year veteran of law enforcement, who most recently served the city of Daphne for 30 years.
He served as a Lieutenant in the support service division and patrol division. He is a graduate of the Southwest Police Academy, as well as a 2016 graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Also in 2016, he became an Alabama Certified Law Enforcement Executive. Hempfleng brings over three decades of law enforcement training to his new position as chief of police and will begin work on Monday, July 22nd.
