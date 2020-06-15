Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old woman out of Santa Rosa Beach

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 77-year-old missing woman out of Santa Rosa Beach.

Ruth Barras Kirst left her home Sunday night. She was last seen leaving Wilderness Way in her red Kia Optima. The car has Florida plate number 0639IB.



Kirst has long gray hair, blue eyes, and is 5’4. She weighs 160 pounds and was wearing a green North Face shirt with a camera on it, gray quarter-length pants, and blue Nike shoes. Kirst has Alzheimer’s and may not know where she is.

If you know where Kirst is at, call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111 or your local law enforcement agency.

