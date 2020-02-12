Silo caught fire near farmer’s market in Baldwin County

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters from several agencies responded to a farmer’s market in Robertsdale Wednesday afternoon. The call went out as a corn dryer on fire behind Bengston’s Farmer’s Market.

Bengston’s is located along the Baldwin Beach Express near Highway 104.

Robertsdale, Loxley and Rosinton all responded to the call.

Robertsdale Fire Department posted this update to their Facebook page.

