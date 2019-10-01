Significant number of flu cases reported in parts of Ala.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The flu virus is getting an early start in Alabama. A significant number of cases of influenza have been reported in the northern and east central parts of the state, which include Montgomery and Huntsville.

Health officials are not seeing significant flu activity in coastal Alabama, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, which includes flu cases reported between September 15-21.

Flu season generally begins in October and ends in late May. The highest number of flu cases are typically seen from January to March.