Shrimp boat crewmen identified after boat capsizes, search continues for one

FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — All three men aboard the capsized shrimp boat, “The Chief,” have been identified — the captain of the vessel, Woody Jones and his crewmen Anthony Conway and Mike Pitts.

Saturday, ALEA Marine Patrol has confirmed the names of the two crew members on the shrimp boat that capsized near Fort Morgan on Mobile Bay Friday morning. Pitts of Foley was found dead Friday. Conway of Silverhill is still missing.

The ship capsized around 4 a.m. Friday, according to ALEA Marine Patrol. There were three people on board. The captain survived. The body of one crew member has been recovered. One is still missing.

The Coast Guard suspended the search for the missing crew member earlier Saturday morning. However, local search crews are still working a recovery mission.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the victims of the accident.

