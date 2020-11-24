Shots fired at Mobile home, children inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman says her children and grandchildren were inside a home when shots were fired at the house on Monday.

Mobile police responded to the shooting at 624 Clarke St. at 5:53 p.m., according to a public crime map published on the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website.

WKRG News 5 is working to get more information about the shooting.

