Shorebird nesting season begins on local beaches

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The first shorebird nest has been discovered in the Gulf Island National Seashore marking the beginning of nesting season.

The National Park Service reminds visitors to watch out for these birds while enjoying the beaches along the Gulf Coast.

Gulf Island Park staff will monitor and mark off shorebird nests for protection.

To honor the 50th anniversary of shorebird nesting season at the park, Gulf Islands is giving commemorative Chick magnets to parkgoers.

