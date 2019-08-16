Shoppers uneasy one day after active shooter situation

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG)- Shoppers at the Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway say they are uneasy one day after a man fired his pistol inside the store. Deputies responded in four to six minutes after they got a call about a man acting erratically.

“I’m going to be sure I write down everything that I need because I know the store,” shopper Eliza Pritchet said. “I’m going to run it, get it and run out because that’s the fear that I have.”

Deputies say the man barricaded himself in the back of the store and prepared to ambush them. Deputies shot the man twice and he was taken to the hospital. Anthony Odom says he comes to the store every day and he will continue to. He says it’s hard to avoid active shooter situations.

“There’s nowhere now that is safe,” Odom said. “You don’t even know if you walk out of your house if you will walk back in nowadays.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will continue to investigate.