MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:08 pm) — Mobile Police says the gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No other information has been released.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) tells WKRG News 5 someone was found shot at I-65 north near the Moffett Road exit Tuesday evening.

MCSO says they came across the victim, but there are no details as to how.

Mobile Police are working the scene. This is a developing story, check back for updates.