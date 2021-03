MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - The storms will be moving away through the rest of our morning and our weather will be getting better.

We could continue to see a few lingering showers and thunderstorms in Northwest Florida through the early stages of the morning, but skies will be mostly dry across the area. In terms of temperatures, most have already hit their daytime high. With winds switching out of the northwest a few may dip into the 50s by mid-morning. Daytime highs this afternoon will mainly be in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and a sometime gusty northwest wind.