THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) -- After seeing several bad motorcycle accidents over the weekend, one local group hopes an upcoming event gets more drivers to look twice.

In a couple of weeks, American Legion Post 250 in Theodore will be full of all kinds of motorcycles for Riders 4 Riders' annual Passport Party. Until then, and even after, you'll see lots of bikes cruising across the Gulf Coast promoting safety.