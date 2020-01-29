UPDATE: 2 shot in possible robbery at Shell Station on Airport Blvd. near I-65

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (9:29 PM): A Mobile Police officer confirms two people were shot. One of the victims is a 52-year-old man who was shot in the arm. The condition of the other victim is unknown. The officer says this was possibly a robbery.

At least one person was shot at the Shell Station on Airport Blvd. near I-65.

It happened at about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Mobile County Crime Map. Mobile Police are on the scene right now.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

