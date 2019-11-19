Shirt, lighter among items recovered near remains of Wilmer murder victim

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The search in Wilmer that uncovered the skeletal remains of a woman murdered more than a decade ago also uncovered several other pieces of evidence in her disappearance.

A blue shirt, a blue piece of cloth, hair, and a red lighter were found during Saturday’s search of a property on Orbit Circle South in Wilmer, according to documents filed after the search was completed.

Nancy Cowan

On Monday, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office revealed the remains were believed to be those of Nancy Cowan, who was 19 at the time of her disappearance.

Investigators say Eldee Henage confessed to strangling Cowan in January 2008 and burying her in his backyard.

Henage is charged with murder and corpse abuse. At the time of his confession, he was already behind bars for an unrelated domestic violence case in which he was accused of trying to strangle another woman.

