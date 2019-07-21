Sheriff’s post against meth use goes viral

Source: Shawano County Sheriff

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WKRG) — A Sheriff in Wisconsin went to Facebook recently to warn against the dangers of meth use in a very visual way. He posted a series of mugshots of a woman who has been arrested many times over the years. The dramatic progression was captioned, “just in case you’re thinking about trying Meth, Google “Misty Loman” first. Please and thank you. “

If you do Google Misty Loman you’ll find she was most recently arrested in Kentucky after allegedly showing up to a court hearing under the influence. According to published reports police found meth in her purse.

The sheriff’s post has been shared more than 33 thousand times.

