Sheriff: “Suspect ran deputies off the road” before deadly Atmore crash

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re learning new details into a deadly crash that occurred Thursday night around 5:30 p.m. in Atmore.

Escambia County Sheriff Heath Jackson tells News 5 two of his deputies were traveling south on Highway 21 in an unmarked vehicle when an Acura came up behind the vehicle, forcing the deputies off of the road. Sheriff Jackson says at one point the deputies felt like they were going to crash.

The deputies then witnessed the driver of the Acura, later identified as Warren Demetrick Stallworth, run multiple other vehicles off of the road. Sheriff Jackson says Stallworth was traveling at a high rate of speed when his deputies turned on their lights and began pursuit. Due to how fast Stallworth was traveling, Sheriff Jackson isn’t sure whether or not he knew he was being pursued. Eventually, the deputies fell back but came upon the crash site minutes later. Stallworth was pronounced dead on the scene after he was ejected from the Acura.

4 vehicles were involved in the crash. The drivers of the other vehicles are expected to be OK. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

