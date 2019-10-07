Sheriff: “Not any threats” after noose found in tree

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Clarke County resident says he was surprised when he spotted a noose in a tree near Silver Creek Park over the weekend.

It was Saturday afternoon when Rod Davis, Sr. was riding an ATV and came across the noose. “It was in a tree next to the public restroom, in plain sight,” Davis says.

News 5’s Blake Brown spoke to Sheriff Ray Norris Monday. Norris tells us his office received several complaints and that they’ve been looking into the finding.

Sheriff Norris believes teens are to blame and that they’re playing a prank. But, Norris wants to remind everyone this is not a laughing matter.

“Kids don’t think of the consequences of their actions,” he says.

He says his office is patrolling the area to determine who is responsible.

