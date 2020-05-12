Sheriff: East Brewton man arrested, child porn found on cell phone

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Unedited press release:

On May 11, 2020, a joint operation between the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, East Brewton Police, Alabama State Bureau of Investigations, Brewton Police, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office, Covington County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was brought to an end after a search warrant was executed in the 700 block of Williamson Street in East Brewton. During the search, Richard James Rabon (DOB 4/21/1978) was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Detention Center after images of child pornography were located on his cellular telephone. This case evolved from numerous parents in the community reporting different comments and messages that were received from Rabon on social media that they felt were inappropriate. A joint operation was put together and all agencies worked tirelessly to bring this matter to a close.

Richard James Rabon was charged with 5 counts of Possession of Child Pornography and is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

If anyone has any information or was contacted by Rabon, they are asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 251-809-0741 and request to speak with Investigator Shue.

LATEST STORIES