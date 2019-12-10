Sheriff David Morgan gives update on deputies wounded during NAS shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan says six of his deputies went into NAS Pensacola on Friday to respond to the shooting, and two were shot. He says the two that were shot are doing better now.

“We expect a full recovery,” Morgan said. “They’re both out of the hospital and I don’t want to minimize their shooting but they’re both out of the hospital.”

Sheriff Morgan says the deputies exchanged gunfire with the shooter. He says he’s happy all his deputies are alive today. He says he wants to send a thank you to not just his deputies but all the first responders.

“There were base police, dispatchers, fire, ems, we don’t want to leave anyone out because this was a team effort,” Morgan said.

Sheriff Morgan says it’s going to be a long road for not only the wounded deputies but for all of those who went into NAS on Friday.

“We provide psychological services for the officers and their families,” Morgan said. “Sometimes we forget husbands and wives also share this trauma.”