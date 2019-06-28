Sheriff confirms murder suspects are cousins

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has learned the two suspects accused of killing Tim Fletcher last Friday are related. Maurice Powell and Marlon Mendenhall are cousins, according to Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans.

We’ve heard several times there might be a third suspect in the case, but so far no new information has been released.

“With an ongoing investigation things are constantly changing and during this investigation it could be discovered that more people were involved. At this time only two have been charged in this case,” ALEA told News 5’s Blake Brown Friday afternoon.

Both suspects appeared in a courtroom Thursday afternoon, but neither entered into a plea. Both were appointed attorneys and will appear before a judge again on August 12th.

It’s still unclear how the initial arrests were made, but ALEA says it was not because of a roadblock along Highway 162.

When we asked both suspects Thursday if they had killed anyone, Powell responded with a simple “no, sir”.

News 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released. We will be in the courtroom on August 12th.