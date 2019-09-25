Shelter says call before dropping off animals after hours

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Clarke County Animal Shelter is asking residents to call before dropping off puppies outside after business hours.

They’re asking anyone who recognizes the people in these surveillance photos to call the shelter right away. Shelter officials say far too many animals are being dropped off after hours in the elements and the shelter is currently full.

They have provided an emergency number on the shelter office doors to call if you absolutely need to reach them after hours.